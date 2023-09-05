Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $35.97. 11,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 120,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $606.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $220,573.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 398.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.