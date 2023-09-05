Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $161.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,775. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day moving average of $151.43. The stock has a market cap of $433.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,563,819 shares of company stock worth $1,324,580,357. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
