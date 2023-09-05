Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $161.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,775. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day moving average of $151.43. The stock has a market cap of $433.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,563,819 shares of company stock worth $1,324,580,357. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.