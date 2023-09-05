Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 0.1% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 24.2% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. 1,041,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinor ASA

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.