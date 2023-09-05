Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1,755.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.5% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.41. 980,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.70 and its 200 day moving average is $338.22. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

