Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 96,403 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13,771.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,403 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 0.3% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after buying an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. 1,534,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,192. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

