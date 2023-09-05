Clear Street LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNU)

Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNU – Free Report) by 1,515.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

NASDAQ:BTWNU remained flat at $10.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia.

