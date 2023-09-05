Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Sells 964 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

