Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Lowers Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for 1.1% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Bunge were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Bunge by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bunge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.61. 243,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

