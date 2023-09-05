Citigroup Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $146.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of DG stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,138,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 344.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 142,130 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 413.1% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4,202.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 80,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

