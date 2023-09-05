CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,079 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

