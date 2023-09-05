Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens decreased their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

CNC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Centene by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in Centene by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

