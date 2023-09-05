Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.8 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.33. 3,166,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

