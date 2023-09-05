Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $411.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

