Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $188,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock remained flat at $35.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,080,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,076,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.