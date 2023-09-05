Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $289.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,333. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

