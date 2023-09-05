Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Caleres Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CAL opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.84. Caleres has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CAL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $533,385 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after buying an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 1,043.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 292,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 162.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 685.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 185,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

