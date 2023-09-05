Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Brink's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Brink’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 214,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,736. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,442,000 after buying an additional 331,529 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,484,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.