Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on September 25th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

