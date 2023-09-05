Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

BRC traded up $5.47 on Tuesday, hitting $56.27. 533,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. Brady has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $58.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brady by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Brady by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

