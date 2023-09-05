B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 513 ($6.48) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 577 ($7.29). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BME. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.14) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.63) to GBX 640 ($8.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.48) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 509.50 ($6.43).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.