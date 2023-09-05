BitShares Price Hits $0.0091 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002415 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,028,283 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

