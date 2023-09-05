Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,292,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,005,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $73.01. 360,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

