Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.74 Billion Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.27% of Progressive worth $2,736,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Progressive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 135,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

