Bank of America Corp DE Buys 51,337,702 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.6% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.43% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,853,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. 503,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,300. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.