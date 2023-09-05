Bank of America Corp DE Buys 51,337,702 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.6% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.43% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,853,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SCHO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. 503,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,300. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
