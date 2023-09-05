Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,553,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,522,461. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

