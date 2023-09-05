Backblaze’s (BLZE) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

BLZE stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.60. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.97%. The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $26,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,733,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $26,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,733,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,128 shares in the company, valued at $362,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,058 shares of company stock worth $772,831 in the last ninety days. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 50.6% in the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 537,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Backblaze by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,100,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Backblaze by 58.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Backblaze by 149.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 177,797 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

