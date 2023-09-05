B. Riley Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $67.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,795,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

