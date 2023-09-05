AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £110 ($138.92) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £126 ($159.13) to £127 ($160.39) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £118.95 ($150.23).

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 42 ($0.53) on Tuesday, reaching £107.32 ($135.54). 1,012,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,932. The business’s 50-day moving average is £107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is £112.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,499.21 ($119.97) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($156.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,428.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

