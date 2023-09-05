Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $452.29. 1,423,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,150. The stock has a market cap of $349.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.82 and a 200-day moving average of $425.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
