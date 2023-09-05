Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $452.29. 1,423,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,150. The stock has a market cap of $349.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.82 and a 200-day moving average of $425.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.