Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $254.96. 750,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

