Argent Trust Co Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.15. 27,156,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,613,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

