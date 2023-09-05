Argent Trust Co Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. 2,313,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

