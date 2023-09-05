Argent Trust Co Has $6.40 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.83. 3,861,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,088,083. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

