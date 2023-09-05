Argent Trust Co Has $19.90 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:V traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.16. 2,321,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004,027. The firm has a market cap of $458.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
