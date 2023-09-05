Argent Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,523,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,565,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $233.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

