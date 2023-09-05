Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,943,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.