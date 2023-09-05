Argent Trust Co Acquires 3,388 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 52.7% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 101,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 161.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after acquiring an additional 273,607 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 316,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.
Truist Financial Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121,096. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
