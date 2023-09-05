Analyzing Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 243.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ladder Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $575.37 million 6.96 $48.32 million $0.46 74.11 Ladder Capital $544.59 million 2.56 $142.22 million $1.12 9.82

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ladder Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40 Ladder Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Risk and Volatility

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.39% 2.16% 1.17% Ladder Capital 24.43% 9.31% 2.44%

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of June 30, 2023, PECO managed 294 shopping centers, including 274 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.4 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.