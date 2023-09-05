Analysts Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) PT at $38.25

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avangrid Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 67.8% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 80,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $1,090,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGR opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 117.33%.

About Avangrid

(Get Free Report

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.