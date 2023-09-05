Analysts Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) PT at $38.25

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.
AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avangrid Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:AGR opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avangrid Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 117.33%.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
Read More
