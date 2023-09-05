Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 65.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.56. The stock had a trading volume of 676,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.21.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

