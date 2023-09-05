American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Boosted by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5 %

AMT stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.63. The company had a trading volume of 593,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,564. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.55 and a 1 year high of $265.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.24.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

