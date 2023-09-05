American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in American International Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 218.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.09. 299,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,527. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,739,500 shares of company stock worth $1,395,396,940. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

