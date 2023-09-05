AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,834. The company has a market cap of $148.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

