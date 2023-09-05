AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 114.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.53.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

PSX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

