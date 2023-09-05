AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for 1.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.26. 501,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

