AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 314.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 334,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 253,463 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 53.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 388,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,375 shares of company stock worth $118,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 170,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,378. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

