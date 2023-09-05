Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.45.

NYSE:ALB opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.07. Albemarle has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

