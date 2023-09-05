Aion (AION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $845.63

Aion (AION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $845.63 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00156148 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00051036 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00026215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003832 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

