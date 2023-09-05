Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

