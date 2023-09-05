Academy Sports and Outdoors’ (ASO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.24.

Shares of ASO opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

